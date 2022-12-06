AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas Sells 358,423 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eduardo Vivas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81.
AppLovin Price Performance
APP opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Articles
