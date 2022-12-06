Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

