Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $279,360.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

