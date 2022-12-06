Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

