Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AGO opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

