Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,790,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Autohome

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.