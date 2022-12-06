Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

