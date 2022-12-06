Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $120,030.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at $32,040,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

