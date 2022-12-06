Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells $216,083.64 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
ACLS opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Featured Stories
