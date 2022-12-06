Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,273,511 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

