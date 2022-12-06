Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,415 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

NFG stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

