Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

FND stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

