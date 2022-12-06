Bank of Montreal Can Has $943,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vistra were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 182.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company's stock.

Vistra stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

