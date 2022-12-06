Bank of Montreal Can Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth $968,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $154.31.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

