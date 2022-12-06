Bank of Montreal Can Has $966,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 31.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 75.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 53.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 316.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 6.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

DOCN opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.