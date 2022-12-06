Bank of Montreal Can Has $978,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

