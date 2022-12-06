Bank of Montreal Can Invests $947,000 in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

