Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,426 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,200,637.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.