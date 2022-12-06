Bank of Montreal Can Takes $967,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVID. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

