Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 108.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 639,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 126,658 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BE opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,531 shares of company stock worth $697,417 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.