BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,706 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $5,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $5,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

SFM stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

