BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,657 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.65. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

