BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 28,138 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,048,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,328,000 after buying an additional 2,467,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

