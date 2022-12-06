BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

