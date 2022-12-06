BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 14.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,980 shares of company stock worth $2,116,294 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eXp World Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.82.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

