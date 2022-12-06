BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

UIS stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $315.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,400.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

