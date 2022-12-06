BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

CMC stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

