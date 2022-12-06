BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.