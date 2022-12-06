BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,784 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Everi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Everi by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

EVRI opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

