BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,767 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $379,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $44,279,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

