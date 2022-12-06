BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 395 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LHC Group by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LHC Group by 845.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LHC Group by 8,078.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.61 and a one year high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

