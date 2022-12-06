BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $5,653,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

