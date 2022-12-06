BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

