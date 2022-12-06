BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

