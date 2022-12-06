BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

