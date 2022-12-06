BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

PBT stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

