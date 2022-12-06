BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

SWAV stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,684. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

