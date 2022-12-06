BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.