BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.51 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

