BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.52 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Matson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Trading Down 4.5 %

Matson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.