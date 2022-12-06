BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.54 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.