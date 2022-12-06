BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 127.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $226,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Chemed stock opened at $522.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.