BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.59 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $80.11.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.