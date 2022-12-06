BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.62 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GATX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GATX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

