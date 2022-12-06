BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.55.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

