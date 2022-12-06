BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

