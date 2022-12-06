BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneSpan by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.81. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

