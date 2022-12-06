BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

