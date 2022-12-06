BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,748,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

