BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.